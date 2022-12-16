Ritesh Kumar takes charge as new commissioner of Pune police

Ritesh Kumar, a 1991 batch IPS officer, took charge as the new commissioner of Pune police from Amitabh Gupta on Friday. Before assuming the new role, Kumar was the Additional Director General (ADG) in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Gupta, who took up the charge as Pune police commissioner in September 2020, has been transferred to the post of ADG, Law and Order in Mumbai.

Kumar first worked as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Sangli. He has also shouldered the responsibility as Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP) in the Mumbai Police force. He has previously worked as Inspector General (IG) of Police in the State CID team. After that, he was appointed as Additional Director General of Police in the Wireless Department in Pune.

Ritesh Kumar was the head of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) before being appointed as the Commissioner of Police. He served in the CID department as Chief of CID and Upper Director General of Police.

Along with modernising the wireless messaging department, Kumar has played a crucial role in winning two awards for the most effective use of high technology at the state level and the most secure use of technology to maintain privacy.

After being transferred to the CID last year, Pune’s new CP tried to speed up the disposal of crimes. While working in CID, he successfully implemented CCTNS/ ICJS system in entire Maharashtra. For that, he and other officers of the CID department were also honoured by the central government.