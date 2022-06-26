Riverfront development project: PMC resumes work, faces activist outcry

Despite opposition from environmentalists, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has resumed work on the riverfront development project.

The work is underway behind Koregaon Park crematorium.

On Saturday, a group of people and activists filed a complaint application against the civic body at Koregaon Park police station.

“The work is done against the directions of the water resources (irrigation) department. They had directed the PMC not to start work and that too in monsoon as it can be dangerous. Against the direction of the water resources department, this work is done, so we have filed a police complaint,” said Sarang Yadwadkar, an environmentalist. “PMC has started building roads and dumping debris on the riverbed and encroaching upon the flood plains in 1,544 acres of land,” added Yadwadkar.

Mangesh Dighe, environmental conservation officer PMC, said, “The primary work of the riverfront development work has started near Yerawada. We have undertaken a geotechnical investigation and for that, we need to bring a machine onto the river bank, for that there is access which we have created and it will be removed before the heavy rains arrive. PMC is not dumping any debris in the water.”

Few residents had registered complaints at Koregaon Park, regarding the ongoing work on Thursday as well. “Police came to us on Thursday, we showed them it is a PMC work and also explained the nature of work and cleared their doubts regarding dumping debris in the river bank,” added Dighe.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the ambitious riverfront development project on March 6, it continues to face opposition.

PMC’s ₹2,619-crore beautification project aims to make the river accessible for residents for recreational purposes, which is now limited to a few.

Concerns raised by experts

*The project will not only disrupt the flow of the river but also proposes multiple barrages.

*80% of the funds would be used for concretisation.

*The project revises the natural flood lines for the sake of the project which means that the areas around the river could cause flooding during monsoon.

*The stagnation of water would kill the river and its flora and fauna.