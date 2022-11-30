Riverfront project to go ahead after NGT quashes plea

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed the petition filed against the project, allowing the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to continue work on riverfront development.

NGT western zone Judicial member Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Vijay Kulkarni quashed the appeal. “Based on our observations in the case, we have decided to dismiss the appeal,” the bench said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

City-based green activist Sarang Yadwadkar had challenged the project in the NGT.

PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “It is true that the NGT has quelled the petition. Now, the PMC would be able to continue the project. But we would not able to make any comments as we need to go through the order first.”

There were concerns that the flood line would be disrupted, and that the project would cause more flooding in the city.

But the PMC advocates put their side that the project will safeguard the flood lines as well as help keep the river water clean and pollution free as PMC is erecting various Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a groundbreaking ceremony for this project although the MVA government had asked the water resource department to carry out scrutiny.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a few activists raised issues, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had asked the Maharashtra government to assess the project before a go-ahead.