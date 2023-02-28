Rly authorities act against 200 illegal vendors

Pune

Around 200 unauthorised vendors were caught selling various goods at the Pune railway station and inside the trains, and strict action was taken against them. These illegal vendors were selling various goods to passengers and looting them for money by entering railway stations and trains.

There were numerous complaints registered with the railway administration in this regard.

According to the information provided by the Pune railway division, this action was taken against the illegal vendors in the last 15 days via the Railway Security Force (RPF).

During the drive, around 200 sellers, who were not authorised to operate within the railway premises, were apprehended by a team of RPF. Authorities informed that the number of such unlicensed vendors is one of the highest at Pune railway station. It is necessary to curb illegal operations, and passengers have demanded that the railway act collaboratively with the state and other authorities.

“There have been reports of unauthorised sellers looting passengers at all railway stations and trains in the division, including Pune. As a result, we have taken this action with the assistance of our Railway Security Force. In the last 15 days, 200 unauthorised sellers have been prosecuted, “Indu Rani Dubey, the Pune Division Railway Manager (DRM), stated.

Currently, the Pune railway station handles approximately 230 train operations per day, with over two lakh passengers travelling. The number of train operations was reduced due to the pandemic. While train operations have resumed, passenger safety at the Pune railway station is jeopardised.