Road divider turns accident spot as PCB, PMC refuse to take responsibility

PUNE: In what local residents claim is the sixth such accident in the last three weeks, a car hit the road divider near Golibar Maidan on Pune-Solapur road where the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) jurisdiction ends and that of the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) begins on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The road divider is in poor condition even though the road was recently repaired by the PMC and drivers invariably end up hitting the structure as they are unable to identify it, especially early morning and late night when visibility is low, compounded by non-functional street lights. Meanwhile, neither the PMC nor PCB are willing to take responsibility for the upkeep of this divider as it is part of a shared boundary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to local residents, speeding vehicles are unable to identify the road divider and end up hitting it. Salim Khan, who visits Golibar Maidan every day for walking and playing cricket, said, “In the last two to three weeks, I myself have seen many vehicles hitting this divider. Mostly, these accidents take place in the morning between 6 am and 7 am when visibility is low and vehicles are speeding.”

Rujuta Singh, who uses the road daily, said, “I used to go to a gymnasium in the Camp area. Many times, I used to see cars hitting the divider. Mostly, those taking the road for the first time end up hitting the divider. Sometimes, they are not even speeding but they hit the divider all the same. As vehicles climb onto the divider, there is no option but to call the crane.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rampal Singh, a security guard deployed at a nearby establishment, said, “Asked about the reason behind these accidents, drivers say they were not able to identify the road divider as there is no colour marking on it.”

The PCB area did not have a road divider while coming from Hadapsar through the Pune Cantonment Headquarters to Golibar Maidan where the PMC’s jurisdiction begins. Hence, the PMC installed the divider but without any colour markings.

PMC road department head, V J Kulkarni, said, “I will send the senior officer to check the exact problem on the ground. If vehicle drivers are not able to identify the road divider, we will make the necessary arrangements for vehicle drivers to be able to identify it from a distance. Necessary action will be taken after a site visit.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whereas Congress worker, Hrishikesh Balgude, said, “As the PMC and PCB share a boundary at this place, both bodies are dumping the responsibility on each other instead of taking care of the divider. There is less light in the area and many times, street lights are not working. This road divider has become an accident spot.”