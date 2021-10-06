Road rage: 3 arrested for attempted murder after attack on couple in car in Pune

PUNE Three men have been arrested and remanded to police custody for trying to kill a car driver and his wife during an argument, after the accused brushed against the victims’ car in Ambegaon on Sunday night.

The injured were identified as Triveni Ruptakke (28) and her husband Atul Ruptakke, both resident of Vetalnagar in Ambegaon Budrukh.

The arrested men were identified as Ritesh Vijay Kondhare (23), a resident of Bibwewadi, Omkar Suresh Tambe (28), and Nilesh Shrimant Thorat (20), both residents of Padmavati, Pune, according to the police.

“They were remanded to police custody till October 7. We are investigating whose car it was that they were driving and where they got their weapons from. The couple is at home and is stable,” said assistant inspector Ashish Kavthekar of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, who is investigating the case.

Around 7:30pm on Sunday, the couple was driving near Jay Shivaji Mitra Mandal in Ambegaon Budrukh when the car that the accused were driving brushed against the couple’s car, causing a mark on it, according to the police.

The woman got out of the car and confronted the men who then decided to attack out of rage. One of them attacked the man with a sickle when the woman tried to save her husband she injured her right hand in the process.

The men then pushed the couple on the ground and beat them up with cricket bats while some of them broke the windows of their car, according to the police.

While fleeing the spot, the men threatened to find and kill them both, according to their complaint.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 34 (common intention), 504, 506, 506(2), and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.