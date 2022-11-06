Roads connecting Pune airport will be concretised

Pune: The pothole-ridden roads in Vimannagar connecting Lohegaon airport will be made concrete and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a budget of ₹42 crore.

PMC’s estimate committee had approved the budget on February 4 following complained by flyers about bad roads leading to the Pune airport.

The roads – Vishrantwadi-509 Chowk, Pune-Ahmednagar Road, The Bishop’s School-Bramha Suncity Wadgaon Sheri Road and 509 Chowk to Nagpur Chawl will be turned into concrete.

“The bidding process is expected to be completed within a month,” said Sunil Tingre, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Wadgaon Sheri constituency.

Shankar Shastri, who stays at 509 Chowk, said, “I hope PMC completes the road concretisation works on priority.”