Robbery gang busted in Pune, six arrested

Crime branch unit 6 of the Pune police busted a robbery gang and arrested six persons. The police have recovered 584 kg brass and copper worth of ₹2.47 lakh from Lonikand, said police officials on Tuesday.

Accused have been identified as Ajay Kale (25), resident of Shirur; Rohit Waje (27), resident of Moshi; Vachisht Munde (21), resident of Kesnand, Kumar Shelar (22), resident of Wagholi; Suraj Chaughule (23), resident of Awahalwadi and Sunil Vitakr (34) resident of Wagholi.

According to police, on September 26, they received a tip-off regarding accused Kale and his aides being spotted in Jadhavwasti, Wagholi in a white SUV. The police suspected that there will be an attempt of robbery.

Accordingly, Kale and his aides were arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had taken advantage of load shedding in the rural parts of the Pune district and stole electric pumps and transformers. Accused sold copper and brass to Viktar for personal profit, said police.

Police have claimed to solve 12 robbery cases, six each in Lonikand and Loni Kalbhor, by arresting gang members.