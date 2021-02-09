Rose traders expect rise in demand during Valentine’s week

With the Valentine’s week currently underway, rose traders and farmers are expecting an increase in demand after a dull 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown and cyclone Nisarga.

According to figures provided by the Indian Society of Floriculture Professionals (ISFP), there has been a 38 per cent decline in rose export in 2020 (see box) as compared to 2019.

“The export of roses was effected badly due to the lockdown and the United Kingdom which is our major hub is still in lockdown, so it makes things worse. However, with the situation improving in India and schools and colleges reopening, it is expected that the demand of roses will rise. The trend of rose demand has also improved in the last one week,” said Praveen Sharma, president of ISFP.

Rose farmers from western Maharashtra also had to deal with cyclone Nisarga in June 2020 which made the situation harder for them.

In Pune district, highest production of rose happens at Pawananagar and Talegaon in Maval as on 250 hectares, rose farming is conducted.

“Majority of the plants got destroyed while many farmers even stopped doing rose farming after the cyclone, as there was a shortage of money and labourers. Few who resumed were not able to export the roses which gives good income and now, we are hoping demand will increase in the domestic market,” said Yashwant Kashid, who looks after production and sales of roses in Talegaon.

ISFP is expecting a rise in rose rates -- ₹400 per bunch (20 rose flowers) during the Valentine’s week.

“Farmers’ agitation in Delhi has also impacted as farmers from Maval are not able to send roses to Delhi with closed borders since the last one month. Every year Maval roses get good rates in Delhi market,” said Dnyaneshwar Aadkar, vice-president, Pawana Flowers Traders’ Association.

Arun Veer, Pune Flowers Traders’ Union president, said, “Currently demand of roses in Pune market is still moderate, it will increase in the coming days. With many temples still not allowing flowers to be taken inside, it is also impacting sale of roses.”

Revenue from rose export over last three years

Year: Revenue (in lakh)

2017-18: 5,796.77

2018-19: 5,746.63

2019 (Jan-Nov): 4,986.51

2020 (Jan-Nov): 3,079.72

** Export revenue decline by 38 per cent in 2020 Jan-Nov

(Source: Indian Society of Floriculture Professionals)

Current rate of roses in Pune market

One rose: ₹10 or 12

Bunch of 20 roses: ₹100 or 120

(Source: Pune Flowers Traders’ Union)