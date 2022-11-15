Round-the-clock vehicle checking drive on Pune-Mumbai e-way from Dec 1

In a move to prevent accidents on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and spread awareness about road safety, the regional transport office (RTO) inspectors along with other government departments will launch a round-the-clock vehicle checking drive from December 1.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar at Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) Pune on November 12.

“The drive will be carried out along with the highway police and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) teams that manages the expressway,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

RTO inspectors deployed in rotational shifts will check driving licence, pollution under control (PUC) certificate, renewal documents, national permit, registration certificate (RC) book of vehicle and other details.

“Our appeal to travellers would be to carry necessary documents and follow traffic rules,” Shinde said.