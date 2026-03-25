Route revamp, feeder focus, PMPML’s plan under new CMD

Following the appointment of its 23rd chairman and managing director (CMD), Mahesh Awhad, on March 12, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has set in motion a series of operational reforms aimed at improving the city’s public transport system. The administration has begun working on a comprehensive route rationalisation plan to enhance connectivity, cut down overlapping routes, and deliver more efficient and reliable services to commuters across Pune. The administration has begun working on a comprehensive route rationalisation plan to enhance connectivity, cut down overlapping routes (HT)

Awhad said that a major overhaul of existing routes is underway, with a clear shift in strategy to complement the city’s expanding metro network. “We have decided that PMPML buses will not operate on routes that run parallel to the metro corridors. Instead, our focus will be on strengthening feeder services that connect commuters to metro stations. Eliminating duplication is essential to make the system more efficient,” he said.

Outlining his priorities, Awhad highlighted a three-point agenda focused on passenger safety, travel comfort, and service reliability. “Our aim is to make public transport dependable for every commuter. This includes ensuring buses run on time, improving overall travel comfort, and creating a safe environment, especially for women and senior citizens,” he said.

He emphasised the need for better coordination between bus and metro services. “Synchronising PMPML operations with the Pune Metro is a key part of our plan. A well-integrated system will not only improve convenience, but also help reduce congestion on city roads,” Awhad said. He noted that efforts would be made to instil better driving practices among staff to enhance road safety.

“If buses become more punctual and better connected to metro stations, it will make daily travel much easier for working women like us,” said Priya Hirave, a commuter from Kothrud. Another commuter, Jamil Shaikh, who travels daily from Kondhwa, said, “We expect more reliable timings and less crowding. If the new CMD can improve frequency and coordination with metro services, it will be a big relief for many of us.”