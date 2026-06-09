RPF’s ‘Disha’ initiative reduces stone-pelting incidents on trains

In a unique community outreach effort, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has chosen to tackle stone-pelting incidents on trains by engaging children living in settlements along the railway tracks through education, games and mentorship. Under the ‘Disha’ initiative, launched under the guidance of Priyanka Sharma, senior divisional security commissioner, RPF, Pune division, officials have been working closely with children residing near the railway corridor between Ghorpadi, Hadapsar and other vulnerable locations to create awareness about railway safety and encourage positive social behaviour.

Instead of taking punitive action, RPF personnel opted to build trust with the children through regular interactions. (HT PHOTO)

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The initiative was conceived after RPF’s analysis of stone-pelting, trespassing and signal-tampering incidents revealed that many offenders were juveniles living close to the railway tracks. Instead of taking punitive action, RPF personnel opted to build trust with the children through regular interactions. RPF officers and staff visited the localities; distributed games such as snakes and ladders, chess and carrom; organised recreational activities; and provided snacks during the sessions. Through these interactions, children were educated about the dangers of trespassing on tracks, the risks associated with stone-pelting, the importance of cleanliness, and the use of railway helpline number 139. They were also sensitised about serious issues such as child trafficking and human trafficking.

The pilot project was initially launched on January 21 as a connect with the families of these children and then in the last one-month community sessions and mobile story books’ initiative in Chinchwad and Ghorpadi, two locations identified as vulnerable due to a higher incidence of juvenile involvement in railway-related offences. Initially, RPF teams conducted the sessions three times a week. In Chinchwad, where no suitable facility was available, officers even set up temporary tents in shaded areas to conduct the activities. Surveys were carried out, parents were engaged, and WhatsApp groups were created to establish trust and maintain regular communication with families.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma said, “The Disha initiative was launched after our analysis of stone-pelting, trespassing and signal-tampering incidents revealed that many of those involved were juveniles living near railway tracks. We realised that one-time awareness drives were not enough and that meaningful change would require continuous engagement with these children. As a pilot project, we started centres in Chinchwad and Ghorpadi on January 21, where RPF personnel regularly interact with children through games; recreational activities; and discussions on railway safety, good habits and life skills. Our objective is not only to prevent unsafe behaviour but also to build trust and provide positive guidance to children who often come from challenging socio-economic backgrounds.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma said, “The Disha initiative was launched after our analysis of stone-pelting, trespassing and signal-tampering incidents revealed that many of those involved were juveniles living near railway tracks. We realised that one-time awareness drives were not enough and that meaningful change would require continuous engagement with these children. As a pilot project, we started centres in Chinchwad and Ghorpadi on January 21, where RPF personnel regularly interact with children through games; recreational activities; and discussions on railway safety, good habits and life skills. Our objective is not only to prevent unsafe behaviour but also to build trust and provide positive guidance to children who often come from challenging socio-economic backgrounds.” {{/usCountry}}

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As the programme progressed, officials discovered that many children had a keen interest in reading but lacked access to books or libraries. This led to the launch of a mobile library initiative. RPF personnel contributed books from their personal collections, creating a pool of nearly 40 books in Marathi, Hindi and English. Children can now borrow books, take them home, and return them after reading. A register is maintained, and each child is encouraged to discuss the book and share lessons learnt during subsequent sessions. A similar library collection is now being developed for the Ghorpadi centre.

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Sharma said, “Encouraged by the response, we have now expanded the initiative by introducing a mobile library. During our interactions, we found that many children were eager to read but had no access to books or libraries. With contributions from RPF staff, we have started a book circulation programme with Marathi, Hindi and English books that children can borrow and take home. We also encourage them to share what they have learnt from the books during subsequent sessions. The confidence and enthusiasm shown by these children have been remarkable. Going forward, we hope more NGOs, educational groups and members of civil society will join us in sustaining these centres so that RPF can replicate the model in other vulnerable locations and reach more children in need of support and guidance.”

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The initiative has also collaborated with NGOs to conduct awareness sessions on issues such as drug abuse prevention and life skills. Officials said that the programme has not only reduced stone-pelting incidents but has also improved children’s confidence, communication skills and engagement in constructive activities. Many of the participating children come from economically challenged families, including households affected by alcoholism, imprisonment and other social issues, making the intervention particularly significant.