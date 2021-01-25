IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 100-cr Mundhwa jackwell project in Pune fails to deliver adequate treated water to farmers
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

100-cr Mundhwa jackwell project in Pune fails to deliver adequate treated water to farmers

Pune: Even after four years, the 100-crore Mundhwa jackwell has been unable to deliver adequate treated sewage water for agriculture purpose downstream
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:05 PM IST

Pune: Even after four years, the 100-crore Mundhwa jackwell has been unable to deliver adequate treated sewage water for agriculture purpose downstream. The jackwell, inaugurated by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2015, is yet to release 550 million litres per day (MLD) water for agriculture purposes.

The ambitious sewage treatment project was developed at Mundhwa by PMC to treat sewage water generated in the city and discharge it for irrigation to nearby villages up to Daund. The plan’s purpose was to use treated water for agriculture needs and save water for drinking purposes.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had inaugurated the project on October 1, 2015 which includes a jackwell, a pumping station and a recycling plant. The treated water is released from the plant at Sadesatra Nali area on Pune-Solapur Road for non-drinking and agricultural purpose.

The official data released from irrigation department states that sewage water between 21 to 40 MLD per day is released against the mandatory requirement of 550 MLD as per the stated purpose of the project. Experts claim that as a result the remaining demand of water for Pune was fulfilled from dams which has led to a water cut in the city despite heavy rains during the monsoon.

Sajak Nagarik Manch president Vivek Velankar who sought information of the project under RTI has demanded strict action against the irrigation department officials alleging failure on their part to lift water at Mundhwa jackwell project. Velankar in his petition to the guardian minister Ajit Pawar stated that PMC has spent 100 crore for the sewage water treatment project of Mundhwa jackwell and it was proposed that 550 MLD of wastewater would be released downstream till Daund via baby canal for irrigating agricultural lands. It is the only project of its kind and the project is the complete responsibility of water supply and irrigation department.

However, the department is not releasing more than 10-15 per cent water during the past two months, according to the official records. The PMC water supply department claimed that it will supply its citizens 100 MLD additional water, but not providing the mandatory water to farmers is a cause of concern. Tomorrow, the irrigation department officials will oppose release of water for farming from dams saying that the additional water has to be released for Pune during the canal committee meeting chaired by the minister of the department, he stated.

“It seems that the irrigation department has no plans for release of either additional water for Pune city or ensure that the treated sewage water is flown forward via canals for irrigation purposes downstream,” he said.

PMC water supply chief Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “We release water as per the demand of irrigation department on daily basis. We lift water and release the same in canal and have full capacity to do so.”

Another official said that 6.05 TMC of water is to be released as per the agreement. The canal has leakages and is weak. Currently, only five pumps are operational which makes water release a cumbersome task.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district sees zero deaths for a third time this month

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Pune: On Monday, the district reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 within 24 hours, the third time in the month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

15-yr-old female finds she is a male, undergoes medical treatment in Pune to remain woman

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Pune: A 15-year-old girl from Satara district of Maharashtra approached a doctor in Pune to check why she did not start with her menstruation cycle yet
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

100-cr Mundhwa jackwell project in Pune fails to deliver adequate treated water to farmers

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Pune: Even after four years, the 100-crore Mundhwa jackwell has been unable to deliver adequate treated sewage water for agriculture purpose downstream
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

State TT championship: Pune’s Pritha starts post Covid game with two titles

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Pune: Fourteen-year-old Pritha Vartikar ousted older opponents to defy the age logic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Experts to preserve and maintain heritage Pune railway station building

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
In a bid to preserve and maintain the heritage site of the Pune railway station building, the Pune railway division is now going to appoint a private agency to maintain the heritage site
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Central government proposes Neo, Lite and Water Metro for tier two-three cities

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
In a major boost to public transport in tier two and three cities, the Central government has proposed Metro Lite, Neo-Metro and Water Metro which will provide an efficient mass public transport system
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Machine operator crushed to death in Bhosari

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
A machine operator was killed after getting stuck in a finishing machine at a factory in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Book on slain RTI activists, murder cases released

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:46 PM IST
At least three accused have been acquitted in the cases of murder of Right to Information (RTI) activists, according to a study undertaken by two journalists, Vinita Deshmukh and Prasanna Keskar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Minor among two held for murder in Warje

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:46 PM IST
A minor boy was among two held by Pune police on Sunday for the murder of a man in the case of a murder of a 28-year-old man in Bhusari colony, Kothrud on January 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to conduct inquiry into Ramtekdi garbage processing plant fire

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:45 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to conduct an inquiry into the fire which occurred at the garbage collection and processing plant at Ramtekdi on Saturday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Sassoon doctors save injured pregnant woman, baby

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The doctors at city-based BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital proved to be saviours for a 21-year-old primigravida (first-time pregnant woman) with 36 weeks gestation who had an accidental fall
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

‘I want to take science to common people through literature’

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Jayant Narlikar, an eminent astrophysicist and a writer, has been elected as the president of 94th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, a prestigious annual Marathi literary meet, which will take place in Nahsik this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Jayant Narlikar selected as president of Marathi literary meet to be held at Nashik

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Jayant Narlikar, an eminent astrophysicist and writer, has been elected as the president for the 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, a prestigious annual Marathi literary meet which will take place in Nashik from March 26-28 this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Instil confidence in Covid vaccines

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Instil confidence in Covid vaccines The nationwide Covid vaccination drive launched from January 16 saw technical glitches in Co-WIN app —an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, a few healthcare and frontline workers refusing to be inoculated and instances of mild adverse effect post jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Paranjape (HT FILE PHOTO)
Amit Paranjape (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Pune’s startup ecosystem: past, present and future

By Amit Paranjape, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Tilak highlighted how the ‘West’ was able to lead and colonise the world because of science and technology, and why it was important for Indians to get actively into this domain. Inspired by his writings a young Pune student Keshav Malhar Bhat headed to MIT in the US in the 1880s
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP