RS polls: BJPs Laxman Jagtap travels via cardiac ambulance to cast vote

PUNE With each vote counting for the Rajya Sabha (RS) polls for the six seats belonging to Maharashtra, both the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ensured that all their MLAs were present to cast their votes on June 10.

The BJP on Friday ensured that MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Laxman Jagtap could travel to Mumbai to exercise his voting rights. The party arranged a cardiac ambulance for the travel. Similarly, legislator from Kasba peth in Pune, Mukta Tilak was also taken by ambulance on Wednesday.

While the party had earlier planned to airlift Jagtap, the doctors suggested that he travel by road. Jagtap returned to the city after casting his vote on Friday. Doctors and a few other party members accompanied him.

Tilak who went by ambulance on June 8, has been admitted at Bombay Hospital after she complained of uneasiness on the same day. She also cast her vote on Friday.

BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar who travelled with Jagtap said, “As both the MLAs were in critical condition, party leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil and checked with them if it was possible to travel to Mumbai. Both Tilak and Jagtap were aggressive and wanted to do their part.”

“When both these leaders reached Vidhan Bhavan to cast their vote, their appearance met with applause and senior party leaders welcomed them,” added Khardekar.

Laxman Jagtap’s brother Shankar said, “Though the party leaders clearly stated that if the MLA is comfortable, only then he should travel to Mumbai, the MLA was adamant and said that his party needed him to cast the vote and he would be there.”

Jagtap has been battling a serious ailment for nearly 50 days, he was finally discharged on June 3 from Jupiter hospital in Pune. Tilak, 57, recently battled Covid-19 while also fighting cancer. Since the last few days, Tilak has been wheelchair-bound and has restricted her public appearances.