RTE admissions open for waitlisted students

​Pune: Students placed on the waiting list under the Right to Education (RTE) Act admission process have been given an opportunity to secure admission against vacant seats in private schools under the 25% reservation quota. The deadline for completing admissions has been extended till May 23. Sangli, India - June 17, 2021: Teachers teaching in online classes to students in front of a mobile camera mounted on a stand in empty classrooms on the 1st day after the reopening of schools for the academic year amid pandemic situation after the unlocking of lockdown restrictions in Sangli, India, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo by Uday Deolekar/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The School Education Department is conducting the RTE admission process for the academic year 2026–27 across Maharashtra. This year, applications were invited for 1,14,826 seats across 8,701 schools, while a total of 2,89,286 applications were received from parents.

Following the lottery-based selection process, 1,05,811 students were allotted seats in the initial merit list. The department had granted two extensions to confirm admissions, with the final deadline on May 8.

According to official data, admissions of 79,871 students were confirmed within the stipulated period, leaving a significant number of seats vacant. In view of this, the Primary Education Directorate has allowed students from the waiting list to claim admission against the remaining vacancies.

As part of the revised process, 86,034 waitlisted students are now eligible for admission against vacant seats. Officials said the admission process has begun, and education authorities have urged parents to complete formalities within the deadline to avoid losing their allotted opportunity.