Pune: In a crackdown on overloaded goods vehicles operating on highways, the transport department has launched a statewide special enforcement drive from June 8 to June 21 to break the alleged nexus between violators and local officials.

Entry mafias ensure smooth passage for overloaded trucks, particularly those carrying sand and stone chips. File Photo

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The initiative, described as a “surgical strike” on overloading, will rely on a cross-checking mechanism where flying squads from one district will conduct inspections in another, reducing the possibility of local influence and collusion.

Transport commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has directed regional and sub-regional transport offices to intensify enforcement and personally monitor the action taken against violators.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the government is determined to curb overloading and strengthen road safety. “Overloaded vehicles not only violate transport regulations but also endanger the lives of thousands of road users. We have received reports that in some places enforcement efforts were being diluted due to local-level influences. The cross-checking system has been introduced to ensure transparency, accountability and strict compliance with the law. No operator, transporter or official found facilitating such violations will be spared,” Sarnaik said.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the cross-checking formula, flying squads from Pune RTO will be deployed in districts such as Buldhana, Bhandara and Parbhani, while teams from those districts will carry out inspections elsewhere. Similarly, squads from Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO will conduct checks in Chandrapur and Nagpur rural, while officers from Ahmednagar RTO will be responsible for enforcement in Yavatmal, Wardha and Beed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the cross-checking formula, flying squads from Pune RTO will be deployed in districts such as Buldhana, Bhandara and Parbhani, while teams from those districts will carry out inspections elsewhere. Similarly, squads from Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO will conduct checks in Chandrapur and Nagpur rural, while officers from Ahmednagar RTO will be responsible for enforcement in Yavatmal, Wardha and Beed. {{/usCountry}}

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