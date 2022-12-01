RTO and highway police begin drive on Pune Mumbai e-way

In a move to prevent accidents on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and spread awareness about road safety, the regional transport office (RTO) along with highway departments began a round-the-clock vehicle checking drive on Thursday.

The awareness drive will be held for seven days, whereas the vehicle checking will be done till the end of the year. RTO inspector teams will be deployed in teams to check driving license, PUC, renewal documents, DL extract, national permit, RC book of the vehicle among other things.

Deputy transport commissioner of state Bharat Kalaskar (road safety cell) said, “RTO officials and state highway police began a month-long road safety checking drive on Thursday. At least 30 officials from both departments will be on duty on rotational basis. Our aim is to create awareness and reduce accidents.As per our data, 80% drivers violate rules, hence, there will be an awareness drive for the first week. Post that 12 different squads will take action for over speeding, lane cutting, not wearing seat belt and various other offences.”

