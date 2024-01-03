RTO announces new fares for cabs in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Wednesday announced fare rates for the air-conditioned taxis (Cool Cabs) in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati areas under the Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA). Officials said the decision to revise the taxi fare rates was taken in the meeting held on December 22, 2023, which was held by the Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Accordingly, now the rates for the taxis will be ₹31 for the first 1.5 km, then an additional ₹21 for every subsequent kilometre will be charged.

While for the air-conditioned taxis (Coolcabs), for the first 1.5 km, the rate will be ₹37, and then ₹25 for each kilometre thereafter.

These rates are effective from January 1, this year.

The decision to fix the rates of the taxi cabs including black-and-yellow and Cool Cabs and other aggregators was taken on the recommendations of the Khatua Committee, officials from RTO said.

“The decision has been taken in favour of the passengers who daily travel by these cabs and it will ensure a fair and standardise pricing structure to the cab services in Pune RTA region,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune Regional Transport officer.