Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / RTO appeals universities to make road safety part of curriculum
pune news

RTO appeals universities to make road safety part of curriculum

PUNE To create road safety awareness among students and get them involved in the study, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has now sent a letter to several state and private universities in Pune district requesting to introduce special subjects as per the course structure related to road safety
Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has now sent a letter to several state and private universities in Pune district requesting to introduce special subjects as per the course structure related to road safety. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 09:10 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE To create road safety awareness among students and get them involved in the study, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has now sent a letter to several state and private universities in Pune district requesting to introduce special subjects as per the course structure related to road safety. RTO has asked to give choice-based credit system option to students by introducing subjects related to road safety.

“Every year around 1.5 lakh people die in the road accidents in our country and most of the fatal accidents are of people between 15 to 45 years.

Earlier, even the Supreme Court had instructed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to introduce new subjects of road safety. Some subjects are also being introduced in the National Service Scheme (NSS) syllabus,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer.

“It is necessary for youngsters to get lessons of defensive driving, which is the need of the hour. Along with the basic road safety awareness and training programmes, it is now time to give students specific training in their area of interest. For instance, a student studying law, will have lessons on laws of driving licence, importance of intervention of vehicles legislation for road safety. While for engineering students’ topics on concept of traffic park, smart city and road safety will be given,” added Sasane.

RELATED STORIES

In addition to adding these subjects to the syllabus, the RTO has also asked universities and colleges to start their own learning licence driving test centre within the college, where students will be taught basics of safe driving and road safety.

MM Salunkhe, vice-chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth university said, “It is a great initiative from the RTO officials and it will certainly create a sense of responsibility and new things will be learned by introducing such topics in various courses. We will be studying over the proposal and hopefully from next academic year we will introduce some of these subjects.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP