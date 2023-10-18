RTO plans to implement integrated traffic mgmt on stretch near Navale Bridge

Pune: The Pune regional transport (RTO) officer Sanjeev Bhor along with senior officials on Tuesday visited the accident spot near Navale Bridge where four persons lost their lives Monday night.

RTO plans to implement the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) on the highway stretch near Navale Bridge. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department plans to implement the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) on the highway stretch and will forward the report to the state transport department after inspecting the road.

Four persons, including a minor, were charred to death after a truck carrying ground flour collided with two vehicles and caught fire near Navale Bridge Swami Narayan Temple on the Pune-Mumbai highway on Monday.

Bhor said, “We have been implementing road safety measures on this stretch along with other governing agencies since last three years. Yesterday’s accident was unfortunate, but our team inspected the spot to find the cause of mishap. Our report will be submitted to the state transport department. We are in discussion to implement the ITMS system on this stretch to curb accidents.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Maharashtra state transport department had given a proposal to the state government in August 2023 to install the ITMS system on all the nine major highways. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has recently completed the ITMS project on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON