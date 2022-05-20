Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant ‘malpractices’ probe handed over to crime branch
PUNE The Pune police have transferred the kidney transplant malpractice case involving Ruby Hall Clinic to the crime branch unit on Thursday.
After the FIR was registered last week based on the order from a court, the case was being probed by the Koregaon Park police station. The FIR names 15 persons, and the police so far have arrested two middlemen Ravi Rodge (41) and Abhijit Gathne (36), both residents of Pune.
“The Ruby Hall Clinic kidney racket case has now been transferred to crime branch and Unit I will carry out further investigation into the case. They have taken the case papers today (Thursday),” said additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokale.
Earlier on Wednesday, police officials probing the case told Magisterial court that more cases of kidney transplants based on the relationship claims have been unearthered during the interrogation of agents Ravindra Rodge and Abhijit Gatane. Both have been arrested by the police. These two agents having donated their kidneys earlier and also played the role of middlemen in at least four kidney transplants where alleged malpractices were involved.
Among the 15 people named in the FIR are the managing trustee of the hospital Dr Purvez K Grant; deputy medical director Dr Rebecca John; legal advisor Manjusha Kulkarni; consulting nephrologist Dr Abhay Sadre; urologists Dr Bhupat Bhati and Dr Himesh Gandhi; and transplant coordinator Surekha Joshi. The police FIR was filed based on a complaint by Dr Sanjog Kadam, deputy director of medical services, Pune.
The case pertains to a kidney swap procedure, also known as paired kidney exchange, between the Moshi man and the Kolhapur woman posing as his wife, and a mother-daughter duo from Baramati.
