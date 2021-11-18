Runway re-carpeting at Pune’s Lohegaon airport in final stages; 24-hr ops from December 1

PUNE With the runway re-carpeting work at the Lohegaon airport in Pune in its final stages, the airport authority is confident that 24-hour operations will resume at the airport from December 1.

“With 24-hour operations proper spacing between flights will be ensured and it will help to manage things in a much better way. Night operations have always seen a good response in Pune and we are expecting to start new flights,” said an official from the Pune airport on request on anonymity.

Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune tweeted on Thursday: “Pune Airport will be open for full-time passenger transport from December 1. Work on the runway at Pune Airport has now been completed and Pune Airport will be available full-time for passenger traffic. Currently, it is 8 am to 8 pm, which is causing inconvenience to citizens”.

The runway resurfacing work at the airport has been going on since the last quarter of 2020. The total length of the runway at the airport is 2,530 metres.

“We only had a 14-day shut down, leaving operations to continue for 12 hours. We cannot shut the airport for a longer duration,” said the airport official, adding that international flights are expected to start from January 2022.

Demand for Dubai flights

Flyers have already started to raise queries for Dubai flights. Two flight were operating to Dubai from Pune, before the Covid lockdowns.

“Flight for Dubai is expected, but it is not confirmed by any airlines till now. We hope to have flights for other international locations as well,” the officials said.