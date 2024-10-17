Rupali’s extension as state women’s commission head sparks controversy

Pune: The Mahayuti government’s decision to give Rupali Chakankar a second consecutive three-year term as president of the State Women’s Commission has ignited discontent among party members. Pune city unit president Deepak Mankar and NCP leader Rupali Thombre Patil have openly criticised the move. The controversy follows a similar incident earlier when Chakankar was considered by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for a legislative council position. (HT PHOTO)

The state government issued the notification on Tuesday, just as the model code of conduct came into effect, granting Chakankar the second term.

Mankar said, “NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare showed remarkable efficiency in swiftly appointing Chakankar. Why doesn’t this efficiency extend to common workers like us?”

Another party leader Rupali Patil expressed her disapproval as well, urging the party to adopt a “one post, one person” policy. “The party should consider giving others a chance to lead the state women’s wing,” said Patil. Chakankar is currently NCP Women’s Wing president and heads the state women’s commission.

Notably, Chakankar and Patil have had a tense relationship within the party, marked by verbal exchanges. Their dispute prompted Tatkare to intervene and caution Patil. Now, with Chakankar’s reappointment, the rift within the party seems to have deepened.

The controversy follows a similar incident earlier when Chakankar was considered by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for a legislative council position. At that time, Patil questioned the favoritism, asking, “How many opportunities will be given to one woman?” The latest post extension has once again highlighted the division within the party over Chakankar’s appointment.