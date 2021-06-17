Rural police plan to ban entry at tourist spots on weekend

Pune: The huge crowd observed at tourist spots across Pune district last weekend has forced rural Pune police to plan imposing a ban on tourist entry for this weekend.

“We are awaiting the district collector’s approval to our tourist ban proposal,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune rural.

On June 12 and June 13, places like Lonavla, Khandala, Mulshi dam, Khadakwasla dam and Sinhgad fort saw huge footfalls that needed the intervention of police to control the crowd.

“Owing to the overcrowd last weekend, we have asked for additional police bandobast for the weekend at Khadakwasla dam and Sinhgad fort. Weekday visits are lean,” said Sadashiv Shelar, inspector, Haveli police.

“Last weekend, visitors climbed the Sinhgad fort even as eateries were closed. We plan to disallow it this weekend,” Shelar said.

“Tourists will be sent back from entry points of the hill station. On Saturday and Sunday, additional check posts will be placed to control the rush,” said Dilip Pawar, senior inspector incharge of Lonavla police.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh did not respond to calls or texts.

The Bhor administration has banned trekking activities in the taluka.

“As Covid cases have gone up in the area, allowing outsiders may spread the infection again,” said Ajit Patil, Bhor tehsildar