Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Safety commissioner inspects Vanaz-Garware metro stretch
pune news

Safety commissioner inspects Vanaz-Garware metro stretch

Janak Kumar Garg, commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the Vanaz-Garware stretch
Janak Kumar Garg, commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (right) visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the Vanaz-Garware stretch (HT)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE Janak Kumar Garg, commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the Vanaz-Garware stretch. The inspection which will continue on Friday. Metro officials are expecting to get the green signal from the safety c.ommissioner.

The Pimpri metro station was expected in December and cleared.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is yet to confirm the launch dates of both these routes.

“The work is almost completed and only final touches are going on. Once inspection is completed, the clearance certificate will be sent,” said Hemant Sonawane, PRO, Maha-Metro.

“By December 2022, the work on all stations is expected to be completed in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad,” said Sonawane.

The Pune Metro comprises of 30 stations, spread over two corridors which runs a length of approximately 33.1 km. The 17.4 km line-1 from PCMC to Swargate has a six-km underground stretch from Shivajinagar to Swargate. The 15.4 km Line-2 elevated from Vanaz to Ramwadi is elevated.

RELATED STORIES

Inspection details

Metro Rail Safety Commissioner Janak Kumar Garg inspected the Metro at Vanaz depot.

This included a thorough inspection of the braking system, traction, signal, air conditioner, telecommunication and passenger notification system.

Certificate from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety is required

The inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety is the last step after the permission of RDSO and Ministry of Railways.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP