Safety commissioner inspects Vanaz-Garware metro stretch

Janak Kumar Garg, commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the Vanaz-Garware stretch
Janak Kumar Garg, commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (right) visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the Vanaz-Garware stretch (HT)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE Janak Kumar Garg, commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the Vanaz-Garware stretch. The inspection which will continue on Friday. Metro officials are expecting to get the green signal from the safety c.ommissioner.

The Pimpri metro station was expected in December and cleared.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is yet to confirm the launch dates of both these routes.

“The work is almost completed and only final touches are going on. Once inspection is completed, the clearance certificate will be sent,” said Hemant Sonawane, PRO, Maha-Metro.

“By December 2022, the work on all stations is expected to be completed in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad,” said Sonawane.

The Pune Metro comprises of 30 stations, spread over two corridors which runs a length of approximately 33.1 km. The 17.4 km line-1 from PCMC to Swargate has a six-km underground stretch from Shivajinagar to Swargate. The 15.4 km Line-2 elevated from Vanaz to Ramwadi is elevated.

Inspection details

Metro Rail Safety Commissioner Janak Kumar Garg inspected the Metro at Vanaz depot.

This included a thorough inspection of the braking system, traction, signal, air conditioner, telecommunication and passenger notification system.

Certificate from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety is required

The inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety is the last step after the permission of RDSO and Ministry of Railways.

