Sales manager in Pune booked for selling 46 vehicles on the sly

A sales manager of the vehicle showroom in Ambegaon has been booked by Pune city police for selling 46 vehicles illegally and accepting payment on his private bank account,said police.

A sales manager of the vehicle showroom in Ambegaon has been booked by Pune city police for selling 46 vehicles illegally (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bharti Vidyapeeth police have identified the accused as Sai Pravin Nanjun Dappa, a resident of Dhayari.

According to police, the accused issued gate passes of 46 vehicles from time to time in order to sell vehicles of the customers working in the Indian Defence Department. Police told that, in fact, the accused had sold these vehicles to many civilians at much lower rates than market rates.

As a sales manager, the company had given him authority, by using it, the accused prepared and signed gate passes for all these vehicles to sell it, said police officials.

The incident occurred at a vehicle showroom near Podar International High School in Ambegaon between May 13, 2021 and December 17, 2022.

According to police officials, the accused sold vehicles to people and received money either in cash or in his private bank account and duped the showroom owner of crores of rupees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay Kumbhar senior police inspector said, “When the showroom authorities asked for the payment, the accused produced fake cheques in the name of CSD Depot Khadki. The accused is absconding.”

A case has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police station under sections of 406,409,420,464 and 465 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.