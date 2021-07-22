Same ATM robbers made one failed attempt three days ago in Pune

PUNE: The men suspected in the ATM explosion and theft case in Chakan are also reported to have made a failed attempt in an ATM in Ranjangaon on July 18, according to Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials.

The method of theft has been found in several parts of the country few years ago - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, according to the police.

The men used a vehicle which was stolen from the same area few days before the theft, according to Sudhir Hiremath, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pimpri Chinchwad police.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have recorded a total of 11 ATM thefts in 2021 so far.

“Most of the attempts are by single person and therefore unsuccessful. Of the seven cases, we have detected 3-4. Of the successful attempts

In the past month alone, there have been multiple cases where attempts have been made to either uproot or break open ATMs in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune rural police jurisdictions. While there have been successful attempts in the past, the past cases have only come to show that it takes planning and brut mechanical force to be able to break open the score.

The Pune rural police had found a stolen ATM hours after it was stolen from Jejuri industrial area in the month of May. The machine had been abandoned in a secluded spot around 3-4km away from the ATM center. Reason? The thieves were not able to cut open through the cash vault of the machine.

There have been multiple cases where machines were found abandoned or the machine was left in the ATM center as the thieves could not successfully damage the covering.

On the night intervening July 10 and July 11, the doors of an ATM center along Pune-Solapur road were broken open in Uruli Kanchan. The machine was also found with dents in it but the insides were left intact. This was perceived by the Pune city police as a failed attempt.

On the same night, the Pune city police night patrol team in Kharadi arrested two men who were unsuccessfully trying to open an ATM machine.

Same was the case in the early hours of July 1, when Pimpri Chinchwad police found an ATM in Ganeshnagar area of Talwade with signs of unsuccessful tampering.

The Pune rural police had arrested two members of a gang which had tried to uproot an ATM but failed in Shirur on July 7.

It only comes to prove that getting inside the ATM’s cash vault is a difficult task.

PCMC police record 11 cases in 2021

7 attempts of ATM thefts recorded since January 1, 2021

4 successful cases of ATM thefts

All cases detected after arrest of a gang from Nuh in Haryana