Sandalwood theft on rise in Pune, smuggled at 30K per kg

PUNE: As many as 13 sandalwood trees were axed and stolen from the secured premises of the High Explosives Factory located in Khadki. As per the first information report (FIR), the theft of the 13 trees near the old boat club facility on the factory premises came to light on the night of June 24. This is the latest in a series of robberies in the recent past where sandalwood trees have been stolen from secured premises.

Sandalwood trees have been found stolen from the High Explosives Factory (AFK) in Khadki, Raj Bhavan, Pune University campus, Bombay Engineering group (BEG), housing societies, armed forces medical depot compound (AFMD), hilltops, gardens, zoos, national chemical laboratory colony, and urban forest areas, putting a question mark on the in-house security measures taken by government departments and private security, and police surveillance and patrolling in the respective police station areas.

Investigation into similar thefts across the city in the past has indicated the involvement of organised gangs. In 2021, as many as 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place this year till June 28 as per the statistics available with the Pune police commissionerate.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime), Sriniwas Ghadge, said that the crime branch maintains details of the stolen trees and other relevant data related to tree thefts. “FIRs are lodged at the respective police stations as per the jurisdiction of the crime and local police stations carry out further probe into the case. The crime branch compiles and also carries out data analysis of the modus operandi of the thieves and criminal gangs based on their past criminal records,” said Ghadge.

According to the police, most of these thefts take place in the early hours of the morning or in the middle of the night at isolated places that are not controlled by security persons and even the police don’t know about their whereabouts. It is only after the FIRs are lodged that the policemen visit the spot to conduct a panchnama at the scene of the theft.

According to senior police officials and forest officials, sandalwood stolen from the city is sent to Gujarat and Rajasthan and also to JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) from where it is exported to other parts of the world. According to forest department officials, good quality sandalwood sells for Rs30,000 per kg as compared to Rs20,000 per kg a few years ago. The demand for sandalwood has increased from pharmaceutical companies engaged in manufacturing of cosmetics, ayurvedic compositions and herbals. Also, there is a growing demand for the wood in the handicraft market both in India and abroad.

Pune deputy conservator of forests Rahul Patil said, “There is a high and heavy demand for sandalwood in the state of Karnataka and also abroad. The cases in forest areas in the city are less but more in proper city areas. ”

Pune-based botanist Kanchanmala Gandhe said that the plant is used in incense making and wood carving of artefacts. “They send these sandalwood trees to states like Rajasthan and Gujarat for the purpose of adulteration of sandalwood products to make money. This type of wood gets sold immediately in the market and fetches a good price in the market. The sandalwood trees must be protected well and adequate security must be maintained. Geo tagging of sandalwood trees must be carried out to preserve and protect them,” he said.

In January this year, six fully grown sandalwood trees were allegedly felled and stolen from the premises of the Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) and Centre of the Indian Army.