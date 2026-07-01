Pune: Sangli City Police on Tuesday registered a case of abetment of suicide against two people after a 19-year-old man died by suicide following an alleged demand that he convert his religion as a condition for marriage. Sangli youth dies by suicide after alleged pressure to convert for marriage

Police on Monday night booked Sahil Bagwan of Sangli and a minor girl from Kolhapur in connection with the case.

In the latest development, Bagwan was arrested on Tuesday.

According to police, the 19-year-old, a resident of Khanbhag in Sangli, died by suicide at his home on June 25 between 10.30 am and noon. He worked in Pune and frequently visited his family in Sangli.

Investigators said he had become acquainted with the minor girl, who used to visit an elderly woman living near his neighbourhood. The two later entered into a relationship and decided to marry.

According to the complaint filed by the youth’s family, the minor girl allegedly told him that he would have to convert to her religion if he wanted to marry her.

Tushar Doshi, Superintendent of Police, Sangli, said, “We have arrested Sahil Bagwan from Sangli, a relative of the minor girl accused in the case. During the investigation, we recovered chat records between the deceased and the minor accused.”

Arun Sugaonkar, SPI, said, “Police suspect that the minor girl used to visit a relative’s house in Sangli, where the victim allegedly came into contact with her. During the investigation, we recovered chats in which the minor accused mentioned religious conversion. However, since the girl is a minor, we can confirm the exact reason behind the victim’s death only after a detailed investigation.”

The family alleged that the demand caused the youth severe mental distress in the days leading up to his death. After his death, they examined his mobile phone and found conversations on Instagram and other social media platforms, which they claimed supported their allegations regarding the conversion demand.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Sangli City Police registered a case against the minor girl and Sahil Bagwan, who allegedly assisted her.

Police are collecting digital evidence, including social media records and chat logs. The cyber police have been approached to retrieve relevant communication records.

A case has been registered at Sangli City Police Station under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.