Sanjay Raut targets next Pune mayor from Shiv Sena; BJP says numbers don’t add up

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the next mayor of Pune would be from Shiv Sena. Raut made the bombastic claim on his visit to Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sena workers in the industrial twin townships, Raut said, “As municipal elections are scheduled, the next mayor of Pune, and of Pimpri- Chinchwad, will be from the Shiv Sena.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently in power in the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) were quick to remind the Shiv Sena about its numbers in the civic body.

Current mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, “The Shiv Sena has 10 elected members in the 165-member Pune municipal corporation. To become mayor, any political party will require the magic number of 85. There is nothing wrong with big ambition, but there is a need to check the ground reality. Shiv Sena must introspect whether achieving the number of 85 in Pune is in their capacity?”

With the civic elections early next year, the confrontations between the two parties is only likely to escalate. Recent agitations have seen workers of each party stage protests in front of the other party offices, in particular a first for the BJP in Pune when it comes to taking on the Sena.