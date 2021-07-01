Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

Sant Dnyaneshwar palkhi to depart Alandi on Friday

The departure ceremony of the Sant Dnyaneshwar palki, known as the prasthan, will be held on Friday at Alandi
By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 07:27 PM IST
HT Image

The departure ceremony of the Sant Dnyaneshwar palki, known as the prasthan, will be held on Friday at Alandi. Earlier, the state government had given permission for 100 warkaris (pilgrims) to be present at the ceremony, but after a request made by the Alandi Devasthan trust, one representative from each of the 430 registered dindis (groups) will be allowed.

Since June 30, one representative of each dindi has made their way to Alandi. Each representative currently has a negative RTPCR test. These 430 pilgrims come from each district of Maharashtra.

“Earlier, we had permission for 100 warkaris for the prasthan ceremony, scheduled on July 2 in Alandi, but after our discussions with the state government, special permission was given to allow one representative from each of the 430 registered dindis. We contacted each dindi and told them to send one warkari, ideally, a younger person who has taken at one dose of the Covid vaccine. All arrangements for stay, food and other necessities has been taken care of by the temple trust,” said Abhay Tilak, trustee, Alandi Devasthan temple trust.

“So far, 300 representatives have reached Alandi and we had done RTPCR tests for each of them. Only those negative will be allowed inside the temple for the prasthan ceremony. If anyone tests positive, then as per state government Covid protocol, s/he will be sent to a quarantine centre further treatment,” added Tilak.

On Thursday, the prasthan ceremony for the Sant Tukaram palkhi took place in Dehu, following all Covid safety measures and guidelines issued by the state government.

A few warkaris and temple trust representatives were present for the ceremony. The palkhi will remain in the temple itself till July 19, Ashadhi Ekadashi, when it will be taken by MSRTC bus to Pandharpur.

