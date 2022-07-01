Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital gets modular operation theatre

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal said that initiative would help to provide better healthcare facilities to the residents in the area
Dignitaries at Sardar Vallabhbhai Cantonment Hospital during the inauguration. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 11:45 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB)’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital, (SVP CGH) got its 1.65 crore modular state-of-the-art modular operation theatre (OT) funded under corporate social responsibility. It was inaugurated on Friday.

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal thanked donors for extending robust financial assistance and said that initiative would help to provide better healthcare facilities to the residents in the area.

He also stated that the quality of services offered by the hospital including ICU services is excellent and they will continue to provide good service in the future.

