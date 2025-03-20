Sarpanch murder case transferred from Kaij to Beed court

The Principal District and Sessions Judge AL Yawalkar on Wednesday accepted the Crime Investigation Department’s (CID) application seeking “transfer” of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case from Kaij Sessions Court to Beed counterpart on grounds of “law and order”, “political influence” and logistical challenge of transporting accused from Beed to Kaij for each hearing. Special Public Prosecutor Balasaheb Kolhe said, “The prosecution had moved an application seeking transfer of the case from Kaij Sessions Court to Beed Sessions Court on the point of law and order.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The application was moved before the Principal District Judge 10 days ago and the order was dictated by the court at 5.30 pm on Wednesday, court officials said.

According to Kolhe, the accused were taken from Beed to Kaij for hearing which was a challenge before the police authorities and prosecution.

“The judge has allowed the application, and a detailed order is expected on Thursday, he said.

Earlier, Opposition parties in Maharashtra had demanded shifting of the case from Additional Sessions Judge Sudhir Bhajipale hearing the murder trial, after images and videos emerged of him celebrating Holi with two police officers suspended in the case, alleging that the matter had been compromised.

The images, reported by HT, showed Bhajipale, additional sessions judge of the special MCOCA court in Kaij, Beed, standing outside a building with a group of men with Holi colours smeared across their faces. The group includes inspector Prashant Mahajan and sub-inspector Rajesh Patil, who was suspended for dereliction of duty in the December 9, 2024 murder of Deshmukh.

On February 28, the state CID filed the first charge sheet in the case before the court of Bhajipale. The trial is yet to begin.