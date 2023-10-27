Sassoon has inadequate facilities, says MLC Ambadas Danve

PUNE The Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) has inadequate facilities with no supply of medicines and a shortage of doctors, said, the leader of the opposition, MLC, Ambadas Danve, on Friday.

He, also informed that the percentage of maternal deaths at the hospital is high.

Danve was in Pune city and took a detailed review of SGH and BJ Medical College (BJMC).

“The SGH has a limited capacity of 1,200 beds and is overcrowded and poor patients don’t get beds. However, the high-profile prison inmates who come for treatment get beds and live for eight and nine months,” said Danve.

Danve, also informed that there is a need for the expansion of services at the hospital. The hospital has received no money under the District Planning Committee (DPC) and the hospital is not in a position to handle a large number of footfall of patients.

“We have come here to address the problem faced by the common people coming for treatment at SGH. The patients should get beds and the hospital should have an adequate supply of medicines,” said the leader of the opposition.

Speaking about drug kingpin Lalit Patil’s escape from Sassoon General Hospital, Danve said, “The opposition raised the issue after which the government took action and started an investigation. The committee appointed by the government to investigate the issue is of no use. Such committees will try to protect people involved in this. Irrespective of who is guilty behind the escape of Patil should face action.”

Dr Sanjiv Thakur, dean, BJMC, said in 2019, we got funds of ₹1.34 crore from DPC and we are purchasing drugs from the same funds which will get exhausted in a month. “We have asked the authorities to provide us funds from DPC and deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar has instructed authorities to provide us funds. We are doing local purchase of drugs. From the available funds received from MPJAY we are purchasing medicines so that patients don’t suffer. The appointment of staff is in pipeline,” he said.

