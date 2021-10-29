Sassoon hospital doctors in Pune extract huge tumour from 3-day old baby

PUNE Doctors at the Sassoon General Hospital have performed a successful surgery on a three-day-old neonate to remove a 550-gramme tumour. The male child was born to Sushma Akash Prakshale on October 13. The baby was diagnosed to have the tumour much later during pregnancy and was delivered through normal delivery under the care of Dr Shilpa Naik, obstetrician at Sassoon Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The paediatric surgeons at the hospital operated on the baby on October 16 as an emergency surgery since the baby had gross abdominal distension, hypertension and respiratory distress.

“We have successfully removed a complete tumour in relation to the left kidney. lt was mainly cystic with solid areas within. The weight of the excised tumour was about 550 gms while the baby’s weight at the time was about 3.5kg. Baby was extubated after surgery and has been vitally stable.” said Dr Naik.

The surgery was done by a team led by the head of the department, Dr Minakshi Nalbale-Bhosale, along with Dr Rupesh Sikchi and Dr Naina Ramchandani. Anaesthesiologists were Dr Surekha Shinde and Dr Sunita Khedkar.

Dr Naik further added, “The tumour was very large. Though his vital parameters have been stable in the post-operative period, he required phototherapy in view of neonatal jaundice. Now, the baby has recovered very well, his blood pressure has stabilised, the wound has healed well and the baby is about to be discharged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Vinavak Kale, dean, Sassoon hospital said, “The parents were immensely grateful to doctors of Sassoon for rendering a second life to their precious son, since the mother has been divorced once for losing three babies in early neonatal period to various causes. We can now provide surgical services to these delicate babies. We are proud of our team.”