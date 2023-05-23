After NGT order, Satara admin identify 155 structures violating construction norms at Kaas Plateau

Pune: Days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the Satara district collector to submit response to a petition over removal of encroachment at Kaas Plateau in the district, the local administration has identified 155 structures violating norms.

Spread over 1,792 hectares, Kaas Plateau in Western Ghats, declared a natural world heritage site by the UNESCO in June 2012, is home to 405 flowering plant species. (HT PHOTO)

According to Ruchesh Jaivanshi, district collector, Satara, the issue is more about violation of construction norms than encroachment at Kaas and the administration is in the process of filing an affidavit in NGT.

“Construction in protected zone is covered under various norms, but it is found violated by citizens. Our survey has found that more than 150 constructions in the plateau area have violated the floor space index (FSI) norms. We have issued notices to them seeking construction details. If the additional construction comes under the rules, we will regularise it otherwise it will be removed. We have not allowed any construction in the area since the NGT took up the case. The district authority will submit the report to the environment watchdog in the coming days,” said Jaivanshi.

Spread over 1,792 hectares, Kaas Plateau in Western Ghats, declared a natural world heritage site by the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in June 2012, is home to 405 flowering plant species. Some part of the green belt also come under the eco-sensitive zone. The Maharashtra government has levied several restrictions on construction activities in the area to preserve the area’s natural heritage.

Social activist Sushant More had earlier filed a petition before the environment watchdog through advocate Asim Sarode.

The NGT Western Zone bench of Justice Dineshkumar Singh and expert member Vijay Kulkarni heard the petition on April 17 and directed the district collector to submit the response in four weeks.

As per the petition, environmental norms have been violated in the area and land encroached upon with construction activities.

Sarode said, “More than 100 commercial buildings have come up in the area that flout encroachment criteria. However, the forest department and district authorities are neglecting the issue. Many of these constructions come under commercial categories like restaurants and farmhouses. An investigation is a must to rule out any corruption angle in the case.”

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forest, Satara forest department said, “Kaas Plateau falls under two categories — core forest area and private ownership. Our detailed survey has found no encroachment in the protected forest area. The land where encroachment is reported comes under the revenue department.”

