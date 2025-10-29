Satara doc’s village observes bandh, demands SIT probe

“Instead of giving her justice, people are questioning my daughter’s character,” said the grieving father of the young government doctor, who was found hanging in her hotel room in Phaltan, in Satara, on October 23.

His deeply emotional appeal comes a day after a visit to Phaltan from Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission (MSWC). Chakankar’s comments on the doctor are being seen by some as tarnishing her character.

Controversy over the doctor’s death continues to rage as anger spilt over in her native village, Wadwani in Beed district. Observing a complete shutdown, or bandh, on Tuesday, locals and relatives of the doctor insist that she was murdered. They also allege that the accused destroyed evidence before surrendering to the police.

Standing solidly by her, the villagers organised a protest march and a rasta roko, demanding the formation of an independent inquiry committee under a retired judge and the inclusion of a female IPS officer in the SIT to ensure transparency.

“This is not suicide, it is murder,” said the father of the deceased doctor, while speaking to the media on Tuesday. He said the accused had harassed and tortured his daughter, and demanded the death penalty for all those responsible for her death.

Recalling his last conversation with her, he said, “She told me, ‘You stay well, Baba. I’ll come home for Bhai Dooj.’ That was the last time we spoke.”

Overcome with grief, the father broke down. “No one can imagine how I raised my daughter, how many sacrifices went into making her who she was. I only want justice now.”

BOX: Bankar’s custody extended till Oct 30

Prashant Bankar, an accused in the Phaltan woman doctor’s death case, has been remanded to further police custody until October 30. His custody, granted earlier, ended on Tuesday.

A local court turned down the police’s request for an additional five days’ custody. The police claimed they had to investigate Bankar’s call detail records (CDR) and other technical evidence. However, defence lawyer Sunil Bhongale, while opposing the police custody demand, told the court, “To investigate technical evidence, there is no requirement of police custody, hence we request the court to grant judicial custody.”