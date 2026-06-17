Savarkar filed 10 mercy petitions, prisoners faced no obligation to do so: Kin tells Pune court

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, told a Pune court during cross-examination that VD Savarkar had filed 10 clemency petitions with the British government and that prisoners were under no obligation to seek such relief, according to his deposition reviewed by HT on Tuesday.

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, told a Pune court during cross-examination that VD Savarkar had filed 10 clemency petitions with the British government. (HT)

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The admissions were made on Monday during his cross-examination by advocate Milind Pawar, appearing for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a criminal defamation case before Special Judge Amol Shinde of the MP/MLA court. The case arises from remarks Gandhi made in a London speech in March 2023.

Satyaki Savarkar, who filed a 2023 complaint after Rahul Gandhi’s London speech, alleges Gandhi defamed VD Savarkar by falsely attributing to his writings an incident of assaulting a Muslim youth, which he says does not exist. Gandhi denies the claim and says his remarks are based on historical material.

The proceedings in the case are continuing before the special MP/MLA court in Pune.

During cross-examination, Satyaki Savarkar agreed that “Savarkar had filed a clemency petition ten times” and that records of those petitions are available with the government.

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{{^usCountry}} He also agreed that “filing a mercy petition is an official procedure intended to seek a reduction in the sentence, and Savarkar availed himself of this very process.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also agreed that “filing a mercy petition is an official procedure intended to seek a reduction in the sentence, and Savarkar availed himself of this very process.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further stated that there was “no obligation on any prisoner to file a mercy petition” and that the decision “depended on the concerned prisoner’s preference.”

Satyaki Savarkar said that although VD Savarkar had filed clemency petitions, their tone was not one of “humility” and did not include words expressing loyalty to the British government. He added that the petitions sought a reduction in sentence.

According to the deposition, he agreed that records of 10 clemency petitions exist with the government and that the British administration had the authority to reduce or alter sentences based on such petitions.

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He also said he did not have any comparative study or expert report comparing Savarkar’s mercy petitions with those of other prisoners, or establishing that the language used was merely formal or strategic.

The witness further said he was unaware whether Savarkar signed every petition with the phrase, “I beg to remain, Sir, your most obedient servant, V.D. Savarkar.”

Referring to other revolutionaries of the era, Satyaki Savarkar agreed that Rajguru, Batukeshwar Dutt and Ashfaqulla Khan did not file clemency petitions, though he added he did not know the names of all prisoners who may have submitted such pleas.

The cross-examination record also notes that the witness referred to Reginald Craddock, then home member of the Government of India, who had described the language used in Savarkar’s mercy petition as “deceptive.”​

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