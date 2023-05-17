SPPU announces academic calendar

As a step towards timely completion of courses, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday declared the academic calendar for departments within the campus for 2023-24, beginning July 3. The admission and studies at the varsity and its affiliated colleges were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the notification issued by SPPU, the dates of commencement and conclusion of first and second term of university courses, under various faculty for the academic year 2023-24 shall start from July 3, 2023 to December 13, 2023 for first term and January 1, 2024 to May 18, 2024 for the second term. The academic calendar is applicable for all the courses under SPPU, including science and technology, science, technology, commerce and management, commerce, management, humanities, arts, mental moral and social, law, inter-disciplinary studies, education, physical education, library science, journalism PG and fine arts, and performing art departments.

The dates of commencement and conclusion of courses whose admission was made under the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the state government or SPPU will be declared separately. In case, the head of the department (HOD) requires to give additional holiday in exceptional circumstances, he/she may do so by compensating the same by keeping the department working on holiday, the notification reads.

The winter and summer vacations will be between December 16, 2023 and December 30, 2023, and May 19, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

“The last three academic years were delayed due to various reasons, including the Covid pandemic. Exam dates were changed, results delayed followed by late start of the following academic year. We hope the academic year to run as per schedule from now on,” said Prof Santosh Kirane, an education expert and senior professor at one of the private institutes.

