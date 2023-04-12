From next year, exams of FY and SY students to be conducted at college level: SPPU

In a bid to reduce the burden on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination and evaluation department, the university has decided that from the next academic year, the conduct, evaluation, and declaration of results of the exams of first- and second- year students of non-management traditional courses will be carried out at the college- and not the university- level. This will be applicable to all the 950 affiliated colleges of the SPPU. A meeting was held Wednesday in this regard at the SPPU and a committee was formed comprising dean professor Manohar Chaskar and professor Vijay Khare. In a bid to reduce the burden on SPPU examination department, the university has decided to run exam operations of FY and SY students at the college- and not the university- level. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Committee members professor Chaskar and professor Khare will soon submit a detailed report to the board of examinations which in turn will assign responsibility to individual colleges to conduct exams and declare results of first- and second- year students of non-management traditional courses. The university will prepare the question papers and give them to the college/s after which the entire planning and execution of the exams will be carried out by the college management/s itself/themselves. Finally, the university will declare the results after getting the marksheets from the colleges.

Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head, said, “A committee has been formed in this regard to assign colleges the responsibility to conduct exams for first- and second- year students on their level. Today, a meeting was held for the same. It is necessary to delegate the examination operations to the affiliated colleges as it is a huge burden on the university and the colleges should also get involved in it.”

As per the information shared by the SPPU, currently under the non-management traditional courses, only the exams of first-year Arts students are conducted at the college level while all remaining exams are planned and executed at the university level. The latest decision is aimed at reducing the burden on the SPPU examination and evaluation department. As it is, the Covid-19 pandemic has disturbed the academic calendar which is running late by five months this year. Also, the phase-wise implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is slated to begin from the next academic year which will be an additional burden on the university staff.