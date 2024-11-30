Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav: A world of music under one roof

The Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal has announced the lineup of artists for the 70th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav to be held at the Maharashtra Mandal Krida Sankul, Mukund Nagar. The event will be held between December 18 and December 22. The event will be held between December 18 and December 22 (HT FILE)

The announcement was made by the executive president of Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, Shrinivas Joshi, during a press conference held in the city on Friday.

Joshi said, “As the Mahotsav enters its 70th year, we continue our tradition of promoting promising young talent alongside eminent artists. This balance ensures the rich legacy of Indian classical music thrives for future generations.”

The festival will open with shehnai recital by S Ballesh, a disciple of Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan, accompanied by his son Krishna Ballesh.

On the second day, renowned sitarist Anupama Bhagwat, a disciple of Bimalendu Mukherjee, will take the stage. The evening will conclude with a performance by acclaimed vocalist Pt. Venkatesh Kumar.

The third day will open with the Mohini Music Ensemble, featuring Sahana Banerjee (Sitar), Ruchira Kedar (Vocals), Savani Talwalkar (Tabla), Anuja Borude-Shinde (Pakhavaj), and Aditi Garade (Harmonium). Viraj Joshi, grandson of Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi will present a vocal recital. The mother-son duo of Kaushiki Chakrabarty, exponents of the Patiala gharana and Rishit Desikan will perform next. Purbayan Chatterjee, a celebrated sitar virtuoso, will conclude the evening.

The final day on December 22 opens with a vocal recital by Sanjeev Abhyankar, an eminent artist from the Mewati gharana.

A Carnatic duet by Shashank Subramanyam (flute) and R Kumaresh (violin) will follow. Milind Chittal, a disciple of Pt Firoz Dastur, will present a vocal performance. Renowned artist-composer Adnan Sami will display his classical piano collection. Acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer and actor Shobana will present a captivating dance performance.

The Mahotsav will conclude with a tribute to the Swaryogini Padma Vibhushan Dr. Prabha Atre through a group performance by her disciples: Arati Thakur Kundalkar, Atindra Sarvadikar, Chetana Pathak, and Ashwini Modak.

First-time performers at the Mahotsav are Shashwati Chavan- Zurunge, Krishna Bongane, Nagesh Adgaonkar, Anupama Bhagwat, Sahana Banerjee, Savani Talwalkar, Anuja Borude-Shinde, Aditi Garade, Rishit Desikan, Saurabh Kadgaonkar, Adnan Sami, Arati Thakur Kundalkar, Atindra Sarvadikar, Chetana Pathak, and Ashwini Modak.