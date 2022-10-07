Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav to be held from December 14-18 in Pune

The Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal will take place between December 14 and 18, 2022, organisers said.

This would be the 68th edition of the festival and will be organised at the Kataria High School grounds at Mukundnagar.

Shrinivas Joshi, executive president of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, said, “The festival could not be held in the last two years due to Covid-19. The previous edition of the festival was held in December 2019. This year, the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi will be celebrated at the festival.”