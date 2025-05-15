SCC results out, it’s rush hour for FYJC & diploma course admissions in Maha

With class 10 results declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the spotlight has now shifted to admissions to class 11 and professional diploma courses and the academic calendar is abuzz with thousands of students and their parents preparing for the crucial next step. The state’s centralised admission to class 11 or first-year junior college (FYJC) is expected to begin shortly with the online portal likely to open within the next week. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This year, state education authorities anticipate particularly intense competition not only for coveted class 11 seats in junior colleges but also for professional diploma courses that students can pursue directly after class 10. With a growing interest in skill-based and technical education, diploma courses are witnessing a surge in applications.

Professor Krushnath Das from a prominent engineering college, said, “The interest in diploma courses has grown steadily over the last few years but this year, we’re seeing record inquiries. Parents and students are evaluating these technical courses as a faster route to employment and even entrepreneurship. Many students are also using diplomas as a foundation for engineering degrees later.”

The state’s centralised admission to class 11 or first-year junior college (FYJC) is expected to begin shortly with the online portal likely to open within the next week. The process is known for being complex, and involving multiple rounds and a merit-based allocation system based on marks obtained in class 10.

Prof Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal of Modern College in Shivajinagar, said, “With high scores this year across both boards, cutoffs are expected to rise, especially in top colleges. This will naturally push students to explore alternative courses and institutions, including polytechnics and private institutes offering job-oriented diplomas.”

Whereas students’ reaction is a mixed bag. Nikhil Patil, a student from Pune, said, “I scored 89% in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam and want to take up computer engineering through the diploma route. I feel it will give me practical skills and a better chance to get into a good engineering college later through lateral entry.”

Sneha Kulkarni, a CBSE student who scored 92%, said, “Everyone is applying to top colleges in science and commerce. Even with good marks, there is no guarantee. We are also considering backup options like diploma courses in design or media just in case.”

Officials from the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) confirmed that admissions to diploma courses will run parallel to FYJC admissions and have advised students to keep track of application deadlines and eligibility criteria.

With both academic and vocational streams opening up, students have more choices than ever before. Equally, the competition is very steep. As admission season kicks off, clarity, timely decisions and proper guidance will be key for students aiming to secure preferred seats.