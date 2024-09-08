School president booked for trespass, wrongful restraint

The Cantonment Police have booked Moledina School Trust president Abdul Wahed for allegedly trying to gain unauthorised entry into property and take its wrongful possession. The managing board established in 1928 runs Urdu and English medium schools from pre-primary to junior college. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The educational body on Shankarsheth Road is registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and The Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950. The managing board established in 1928 runs Urdu and English medium schools from pre-primary to junior college.

Amir Gulam Ali Khairaz, 77, of Maneckji Mehta Road lodged an FIR against the accused at Cantonment Police Station on September 6 for the crime that took place between August 31, 2021 and September 1, 2024.

According to the FIR, the accused identified as Riyaz Ismail Omar and others, associated with Wahed, gained entry into his press facility from the backdoor and locked up the main door from inside with the intention of preventing complainants lawful entry into the establishment.

The accused allegedly placed benches and blackboard inside the premises with the intention of taking possession of the land, the FIR stated. The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint as the voluntary obstruction of a person, preventing them from proceeding in any direction they have the right to), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 329 (4) (house-trespass), 324 (4)9 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh rupees), 331(3) (commits lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), 331 (1) (whoever commits lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), and 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) against the accused.