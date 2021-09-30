School teacher in Pune gets 3-year jail for sexual harassment of student

PUNE: A school teacher gets convicted and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by a court in Pune in a case of sexual harassment of a student in 2018.

Additional sessions judge SR Navander with special public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal passed the order on Tuesday.

The convicted man was identified as Nivrutti Devram Kalbhor (53) of Chinchwad. The girl had complained that the man had repeatedly made sexual advances and when she resisted saying he is her teacher, he had told her that love can blossom between a teacher and his pupil.

He was arrested on October 12, 2018 and released from police custody on October 22, 2018 and has not faced any jail term so far.

“The accused is hereby convicted vide Section 235 of CrPC for the offence punishable under Section 7 and 8 of the Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act and is hereby sentenced to suffer rigorous imprisonment for the period of three years and to pay fine of ₹35,000 in default to suffer simple imprisonment for the period of four months,” read a part of the judgement by Judge Navander.

He was booked under Sections 7, 8, 11, and 12 of Pocso Act and Sections 354(a) of Indian Penal Code in 2018 based on a complaint by a teenage student at the school in Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The girl recorded her statement as a primary witness in the case and will be given the fine amount that the man has to pay - ₹50,000 in total.

The conviction was, however, temporarily suspended as Kalbhor’s lawyer asked for time to approach the Bombay High Court in the matter. The court has granted suspension, but Kalbhor will have to pay the fine and submit money for personal bond to the court.