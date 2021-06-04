Schools await notification from board on formulating SSC results

After the evaluation method for Class 10 was declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the state board was expected to declare a pattern in which the results are to be drafted by schools until May 31. However, the notification has not yet been published by the board.

Dinkar Patil, chairman of MSBSHSE said the notification will be published by June 5.

“The board is working on the document, and it will be published soon so that schools have clarity about how the marks are to be calculated,” said Patil.

Sources at the board said that the drafting of the notification will need a few more days. Probably in the next week, the notification will be issued.

The notification will give clarity to schools about how the 30 marks from class 10 are to be calculated.

As per the evaluation pattern declared by the board, every subject would be evaluated for 100 marks. Of these 50 marks will be based on the result of Class 9.

From Class 10, 30 marks will be internal assessment based on the performance of the student from the whole year and 20 marks will be calculated based on the oral/practical and homework done by the students.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal of Laxmanrao Apte Prashala from the city said that many schools have not taken exams like unit tests and half yearly due to the lockdown.

“Schools that have can evaluate the students based on these. In our schools we had already conducted the exams before the lockdown started. So it is easier for us to evaluate students. Some schools will have to conduct online tests to evaluate students,” said Sinnarkar.

Teachers noted that delay in this notification may affect students adversely as many are not sure how the result would turn out this year.

Avinash Takwale, principal of Poona Night school said that students who have not studied properly in Class 9 will face issues while their evaluation is done.

“The board should issue a notification soon so that schools can start preparing accordingly. Many students have not studied in Class 9 very seriously, so this time the result may not be as good,” said Takwale.