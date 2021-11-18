Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Schools can fill SSC forms from Nov 18 to Dec 9: MSBSHSE

MSBSHSE on Wednesday issued a notification stating that schools can start filling forms for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 annual examination scheduled in 2022. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:12 AM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday issued a notification stating that schools can start filling forms for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 annual examination scheduled in 2022. The schools can fill the forms between November 18 and December 9.

Dr Ashok Bhosale, secretary, MSBSHSE, said, “Schools will have to fill the forms for students through the Saral database. The online forms for SSC students can be accessed at www.mahahsscboard.in. Schools can avail the late fee option between December 20 and December 28 till 5 pm. Fee challans of schools can be downloaded between November 18 and December 30.” Schools can check the enrollment of students by downloading the prelist, he said.

“All the students’ names and signatures should be checked and submitted to the board by the school,” Dr Bhosale added.

