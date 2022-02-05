Schools for classes 1 to 8 in Pune to open for regular hours: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Schools for Classes 1 to 8 will open for regular hours from Monday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday after chairing a Covid-19 review meeting at the city’s Council Hall.

Last week, while making the school reopening announcement, it was decided to operate half-day schools for Classes 1 to 8 while operating those for Classes 9 and above at the regular hours. Pawar also mentioned that local authorities can now give permission for sporting events and competitions with 25 per cent capacity of the attendees.

“We had reopened schools from February 1. Schools for Classes 1 to 8 were to be operated for half a day. Now we have decided to remove this limit. The schools can operate at regular hours for Classes 1 to 8 full day in Pune district,” said Pawar.

Vaccine shortage slowing down jabs for teens

In the Covid review meeting Pawar also said that there is a shortage of vaccines for the age group of 15-17 years in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad due to which the pace of inoculations in the area has slowed down.

Pawar said that due to the shortage of doses, vaccination drives for the 15-18 age group, could not be conducted on Saturday and it is unlikely to be held on Sunday. “In Pune district 86 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated with the second dose. But regarding the vaccination of 15-18 age group PMC and PCMC is lagging behind. I spoke to the municipal commissioners of both the civic bodies. It has been observed that the availability of the vaccine doses for this age group is inadequate. The divisional commissioner said that more doses will be available on Monday,” said Ajit Pawar.

In Pune district 59 per cent vaccination in the age group of 15-18 has been completed. A total 327,755 beneficiaries from this age group have taken vaccine doses so far. The lowest percentage is observed in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with 38 per cent. In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) 48 per cent population in this age group has been inoculated. The highest percentage of inoculation, which is 86 per cent is recorded in rural parts of the district.

Active Covid-19 cases in Pune down by 50%

Pawar also mentioned that although the number of active Covid cases has reduced, the percentage of daily case fatality has slightly increased. “In the state there is a 42 per cent decrease in the active Covid patients compared to last week. In Pune district there were 90,000 active patients last week; this number now has dropped to 45,000. So, there is a 50 per cent reduction. While there is a drop in the new Covid cases, the number of daily fatalities has increased. It has happened everywhere not only in these districts but also in the state and in the country,” said Pawar.

Decision on operations of Jumbo facilities to be taken in March

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday said that the final decision relating to the operations of Covid jumbo facilities in PMC and PCMC will be taken next month depending upon the Covid situation. “The operations of the jumbo facility were discussed in the review meeting. Due to the third wave, we had a wait and watch policy. Now, we have decided to wait till February end and then a decision related to its operations could be taken in March. The monthly rent of these facilities is huge. Even if it is closed, we have to pay the rent. Now, this financial burden has to be carried out by the respective municipal corporations,” said Pawar.