Schools told to update part-time instructor details on Saral portal

The Maharashtra school education department on Saturday directed all eligible upper primary schools run by local self-government bodies to update details of part-time instructors for art, sports and work experience on the Saral school portal.

The Maharashtra school education department on Saturday directed all eligible upper primary schools run by local self-government bodies to update details. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Primary education director Sharad Gosavi said, “The online facility has been enabled for headmasters of eligible schools to upload the required information.”

Under the revised policy notified on June 5 schools with 100 or more Aadhaar-validated students in classes 6 to 8 are eligible to appoint one part-time instructor each for art, sports and work experience.